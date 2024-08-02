Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNBR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 633,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,415. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $266.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.04. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $31.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 7.7% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 968,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 69,133 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

