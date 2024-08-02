SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Shares of SM traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.86. 651,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,927. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 509.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 665.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SM Energy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

