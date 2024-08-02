SmarDex Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. SmarDex has a total market cap of $113.38 million and $387,274.50 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One SmarDex token can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About SmarDex

SmarDex launched on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,352,522,958 tokens. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,352,522,957.571189 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01389201 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $518,610.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

