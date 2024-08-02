SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.69

Shares of SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and traded as low as $24.21. SMC shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 70,639 shares traded.
SMC Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79.
SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. SMC had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SMC Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
About SMC
SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.
