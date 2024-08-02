Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,557 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,616,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 191,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $4,790,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

SWBI stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $754.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $159.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $32,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,833.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

See Also

