Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Snap Stock Down 25.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 68,469,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,616,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,492 shares in the company, valued at $705,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O'sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $270,180.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 449,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,745,238.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,078 shares of company stock worth $3,279,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

