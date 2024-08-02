Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Get Snap alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Snap

Snap Trading Up 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. Snap has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $419,441.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,508,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,425,870.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $201,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,460,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,238,416.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $419,441.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,508,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,425,870.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,078 shares of company stock worth $3,279,089 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.