Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.
Snap Trading Up 1.8 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $419,441.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,508,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,425,870.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $201,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,460,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,238,416.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $419,441.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,508,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,425,870.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,078 shares of company stock worth $3,279,089 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Snap
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.