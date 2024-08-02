SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.040-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.0 million-$645.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.9 million. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.090-0.100 EPS.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. 8,592,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,903,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Barclays cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

