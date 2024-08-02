SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.040-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.0 million-$645.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.9 million. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.090-0.100 EPS.
SoFi Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. 8,592,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,903,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.49.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Chevron Stock Dips as Earnings Miss Highlights Merger Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.