Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Solitario Resources Stock Performance

Shares of XPL opened at $0.82 on Friday. Solitario Resources has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $0.98.

Get Solitario Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Solitario Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Solitario Resources in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Solitario Resources from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

About Solitario Resources

(Get Free Report)

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.