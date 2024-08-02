SOLVE Price Tops $0.0110 on Top Exchanges (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001030 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

