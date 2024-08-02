Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.09. Sonoro Energy shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 206,000 shares traded.

Sonoro Energy Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$20.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of -6.66.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

