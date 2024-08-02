Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $77.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $87.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,915,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,494. Southern has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.90.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, Director The Ernest J. Moniz 2018 Trust 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Southern by 62.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 3,628.6% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

