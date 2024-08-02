S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Lifted by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,758 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $489.23. The stock had a trading volume of 259,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,798. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $502.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.73.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

