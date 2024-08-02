SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $408.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $394.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.69. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $413.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.