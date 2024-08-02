SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.39

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.39 and last traded at $100.20, with a volume of 42802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.60.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day moving average is $92.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,705,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,929,000 after purchasing an additional 190,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,392,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,003,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 60,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,576.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 55,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 51,997 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

