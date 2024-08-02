SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $144,269,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $124,066,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.02. 4,049,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,164,883. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $229.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.19 and a 200-day moving average of $207.97.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

