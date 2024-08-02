SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.38

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.38 and last traded at $78.17, with a volume of 9949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.66.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,906,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,839,000 after acquiring an additional 669,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 663.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,536 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 676,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10,168.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,292,000 after acquiring an additional 549,277 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

