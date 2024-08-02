SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $150.29

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $150.29 and last traded at $150.03, with a volume of 8039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.93.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retireful LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

