Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.710-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.370 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.11.
Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $412,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
