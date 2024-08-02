SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Northland Securities currently has $209.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $205.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPSC. Citigroup increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.25.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $208.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,701,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $3,164,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13,300.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

