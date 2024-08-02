Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.35 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.

Standex International Stock Down 3.3 %

SXI traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.58. 56,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. Standex International has a one year low of $130.04 and a one year high of $191.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.22.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Standex International news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total transaction of $437,929.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at $153,453.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SXI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

