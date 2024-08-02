Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2026 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2026 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $108.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -475.36%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.