Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.700-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -147.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.27. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $108.15.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -469.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

