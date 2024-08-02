Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 36.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 450,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,217,000 after buying an additional 31,809 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Starbucks Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.11. 16,842,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,835,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average is $84.84. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

