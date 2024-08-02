Stellar Price Tops $0.0970 on Major Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $2.85 billion and $82.29 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0970 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,786,960 coins and its circulating supply is 29,348,913,919 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is an open-source, decentralized blockchain network designed to facilitate the transfer of money and other assets between people and institutions. It was created by Jed McCaleb and Joyce Kim in 2014 and is overseen by the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF). Stellar can support a wide range of use cases, including remittances, micropayments, mobile money, and mobile banking, and is an attractive option for those looking to transfer funds across borders quickly and efficiently. The network’s native cryptocurrency, the lumen (XLM), serves as a digital asset for denominating network requirements, and is required to meet minimum balance requirements and pay transaction fees. In addition, it can act as a medium of exchange between otherwise illiquid assets, making it easier to move money between users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

