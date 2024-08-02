Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.82.

STEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Stem from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

NYSE STEM opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Stem has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Stem had a negative return on equity of 36.20% and a negative net margin of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stem will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stem by 2,416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Stem by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

