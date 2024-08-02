Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stepan in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Stepan’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share.

Get Stepan alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of SCL stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stepan has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). Stepan had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $556.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 2,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 90.36%.

About Stepan

(Get Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.