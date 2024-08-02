Stepan (SCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Stepan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Stepan has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stepan to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Stepan Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $79.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.81. Stepan has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $96.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.31.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $556.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.30 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

