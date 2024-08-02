Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.10 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18). Approximately 130,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 115,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).

Steppe Cement Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01. The stock has a market cap of £32.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.33 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.06.

Steppe Cement Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 8.57%. Steppe Cement’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16,666.67%.

About Steppe Cement

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

