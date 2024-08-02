Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) Insider Purchases £16,250 in Stock

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) insider Javier del Ser Perez purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £16,250 ($20,903.01).

Steppe Cement Trading Up 4.4 %

STCM opened at GBX 14.67 ($0.19) on Friday. Steppe Cement Ltd. has a 1-year low of GBX 12.02 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01. The company has a market cap of £32.12 million, a P/E ratio of 463.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.06.

Get Steppe Cement alerts:

Steppe Cement Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 27th. Steppe Cement’s payout ratio is 16,666.67%.

About Steppe Cement

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.