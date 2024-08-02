Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $59.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Stericycle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 47,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

