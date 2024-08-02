Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance
STRL traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.39. The company had a trading volume of 430,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.41. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $137.63.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
