Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

STRL traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.39. The company had a trading volume of 430,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.41. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $137.63.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 391.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

