Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Steven Madden has raised its dividend by an average of 77.6% per year over the last three years. Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Steven Madden stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.83. 20,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,094. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.24.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $523.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.15 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOO. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at $701,222.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock worth $651,586 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

