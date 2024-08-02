Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $523.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Steven Madden updated its FY24 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.650 EPS.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,845. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.71%.

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,066.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $651,586. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOO. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOO

About Steven Madden

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.