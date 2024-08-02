Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

STC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

NYSE:STC opened at $68.79 on Monday. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.13). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 57.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

