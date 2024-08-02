Stifel Nicolaus Trims GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Target Price to $2.50

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.55 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on GrowGeneration from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $2.18 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $47.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.52 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 500,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 42,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $5,934,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 36.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

