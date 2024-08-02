Stifel Nicolaus Trims Wayfair (NYSE:W) Target Price to $55.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

Get Wayfair alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of W stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.40. 3,680,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,274,645. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,441,155.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $406,943.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,707.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,155.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,949. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.