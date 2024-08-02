Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for August 1st (AINC, APTO, CARA, CLLS, CMLS, CTLT, CVNA, CVV, DIT, DLA)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, August 1st:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP). Truist Financial Co. issued a hold rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG). Northcoast Research issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

