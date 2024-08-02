StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Macy’s (NYSE:M)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

M has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.10.

Macy's Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 559.33 and a beta of 2.18. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Macy's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,300.00%.

Insider Transactions at Macy's

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Macy’s by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Macy’s by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy's Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

