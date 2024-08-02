StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TACT opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 million, a PE ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.22.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

