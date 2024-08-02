StockNews.com Downgrades América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) to Buy

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Shares of América Móvil stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.50. 2,331,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,605. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in América Móvil by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,158,783,000 after buying an additional 5,627,860 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in América Móvil by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,575,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

