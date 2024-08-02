StockNews.com Downgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DEA opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 344,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 25.1% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 93,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 38,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

