StockNews.com Downgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Sell

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

StockNews.com cut shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEAFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DEA opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 344,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 25.1% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 93,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 38,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.