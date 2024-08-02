StockNews.com Downgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance
NYSE DEA opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.21.
Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Further Reading
