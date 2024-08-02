StockNews.com Downgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised PayPal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.94.

Get PayPal alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.