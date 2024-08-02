StockNews.com Downgrades Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) to Sell

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

TWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.34. 1,305,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,766. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,348.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,525.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,348.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $103,595.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,335 shares of company stock worth $376,316. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.