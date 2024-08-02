StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
