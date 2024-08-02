StockNews.com Upgrades Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) to “Strong-Buy”

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Grupo Simec Trading Down 8.1 %
Shares of SIM opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. Grupo Simec has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.29.
About Grupo Simec
