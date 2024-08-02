StockNews.com Upgrades Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) to “Strong-Buy”

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Grupo Simec Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of SIM opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. Grupo Simec has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

About Grupo Simec

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.