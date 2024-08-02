StockNews.com Upgrades Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) to “Buy”

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 0.56. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Todd Eden acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $294,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,094.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $333,810 over the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

