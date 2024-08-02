StockNews.com Upgrades Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) to “Hold”

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SUI

Sun Communities Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $6.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.20. 1,089,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $137.45. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.9% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.