Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Boosts Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,730,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,967 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 918,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,704. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $265.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

