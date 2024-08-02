Strike Hits Market Capitalization of $31.49 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, Strike has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Strike token can currently be bought for $6.02 or 0.00009842 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $31.49 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,227,873 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Strike Token Trading

